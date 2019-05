A police chief in Nakhon Si Thammarat has ordered his men to shoot to kill if necessary as the hunt for a jealous Thai man intensifies.

Thanakorn Saiyut was described as armed and dangerous. If he resists arrest Pol Col Suthat Songsayom of the Chawang police said he should be shot.

Full story: Thai Visa News

Thai Visa / Daily News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts