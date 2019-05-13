Hunt for man who raped Norwegian tourist on Koh Pha-ngan





Police on Koh Phangan have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly raped a Norwegian tourist early Sunday after she had spent time at the Half Moon party late Saturday night, a police spokesman said Sunday.

Pol Col Krissana Pattanacharoen said the national police chief had instructed the Surat Thani police head office to speed up efforts to arrest the rapist at the popular tourist destination, which is known the world over for its Full Moon and Half Moon parties.

By The Nation

