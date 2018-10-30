Nakhon Si Thammarat man shot dead in a krathom party

A man was shot dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Chulabhorn district after a dispute broke out during a krathom brew drinking party early on Tuesday, police said.
The victim, identified as Sathit Changnam, 29, was shot 11 times all over is body. Several spent shells of 9mm pistol bullets were found at the scene – a shophouse in Moo 4 village in tambon Thung Pho.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
