Ratchadamnoen Street in Nakhon Si Thammarat
South

Nakhon Si Thammarat man shot dead in a krathom party

By TN / October 30, 2018

A man was shot dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Chulabhorn district after a dispute broke out during a krathom brew drinking party early on Tuesday, police said.

The victim, identified as Sathit Changnam, 29, was shot 11 times all over is body. Several spent shells of 9mm pistol bullets were found at the scene – a shophouse in Moo 4 village in tambon Thung Pho.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close