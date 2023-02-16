Police Confirm Thai Woman Found Hanged in Patong Not a Murder, Detained Canadian Man Likely Not Involved









Deputy National Police Chief Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn has confirmed a Thai woman found hanged in Patong was not a murder and her Canadian boyfriend who was detained at an airport trying to leave Thailand was likely not involved.

“A LINE chat showed that Ms. Wanwisa and her Canadian boyfriend had argued before about jealousy, but we believe this did not lead to a murder. The Patong Police has clarified this to her brother. However, we are still waiting for an autopsy to find the exact cause of death,” Big Joke added.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





