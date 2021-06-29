  • June 29, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. What dangers come…

What dangers come with Beta, Bangkok’s latest COVID variant?

What dangers come with Beta, Bangkok’s latest COVID variant?

Seating arrangements and acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Bangkok. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.



Barely a month after the Beta variant emerged in the deep South, it has managed to travel more than 1,000 kilometres north to Bangkok where COVID-19 cases were already surging by thousands each day.

On June 28, the Medical Sciences Department confirmed that a single Beta case had been found in the capital, triggering medical experts to sound the alarm.

What threat does Beta carry?

First detected in South Africa late last year, the Beta variant – also known as B1.351 – blunts the efficacy of most COVID-19 vaccines. In clinical trials, two doses of AstraZeneca vaccine proved to be only 10.4 per cent effective in preventing mild to moderate B1.351 infections.

Research at Boston Children’s Hospital in the US shows changes to spikes on the Beta variant mean antibodies generated by vaccines are less able to bind to the virus, which allows it to evade the immune system of even fully inoculated people.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Bangkok’s new COVID-19 caseload hits all-time high Tuesday
News

Bangkok’s new COVID-19 caseload hits all-time high...

June 29, 2021
Moderna vaccine package priced at 3,400 Baht, pre-paid bookings to begin July 1
News

Moderna vaccine package priced at 3,400 Baht,...

June 29, 2021
Delta COVID-19 Variant Is Expected to Dominate in Bangkok
News

Delta COVID-19 Variant Is Expected to Dominate...

June 29, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.