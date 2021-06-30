COVID Patients Overcrowd Mae Sot’s Field Hospitals







TAK, June 29 (TNA) – The number of COVID-19 cases from a sewing factory in Mae Sot district has exceeded 600 and overcrowded two local field hospitals.

The cluster at a sewing factory in Mae Tao Klang village was growing as health workers were conducting mass testing on Myanmar workers at local factories in Mae Tao sub-district. The active case finding effort already covered about 1,000 people, 606 of whom tested positive for the virus. Most of them are migrant workers. Many Thai people are among them.

