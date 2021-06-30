  • June 30, 2021
  1. Home
  2. North
  3. COVID Patients Overcrowd…

COVID Patients Overcrowd Mae Sot’s Field Hospitals

COVID Patients Overcrowd Mae Sot’s Field Hospitals

Hospital room in Thailand. Photo: Mattes / Wikimedia Commons.



TAK, June 29 (TNA) – The number of COVID-19 cases from a sewing factory in Mae Sot district has exceeded 600 and overcrowded two local field hospitals.

The cluster at a sewing factory in Mae Tao Klang village was growing as health workers were conducting mass testing on Myanmar workers at local factories in Mae Tao sub-district. The active case finding effort already covered about 1,000 people, 606 of whom tested positive for the virus. Most of them are migrant workers. Many Thai people are among them.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Tourism council predicts 1.4m foreign arrivals
News

Tourism council predicts 1.4m foreign arrivals

June 30, 2021
Agreement signed for donation of 1.05m doses of AstraZeneca vaccine by Japan to Thailand
News

Agreement signed for donation of 1.05m doses...

June 30, 2021
Extremely Cold Storage Causes Gel in Sinovac Vaccine
News

Extremely Cold Storage Causes Gel in Sinovac...

June 30, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.