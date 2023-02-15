15 tested positive for drugs in Pattaya pub raid

February 16, 2023 TN
A bar in Pattaya, Chonburi province

A bar in Pattaya, Chonburi province. Photo: Aleksandr Zykov / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




CHON BURI: Pattaya police and administrative officers in Bang Lamung district raided a pub operating without a permit and opening beyond the 2am closing time and rounded up 15 customers who were tested positive for drugs early Thursday.

When the authorities arrived at about 3.30am, Dragon Man Club in Soi Pattaya Klang 12, tambon Nong Prue, was still open. Some 50 revellers were drinking alcohol and dancing to the music, with young men serving as bar hosts.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST

