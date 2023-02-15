15 tested positive for drugs in Pattaya pub raid









CHON BURI: Pattaya police and administrative officers in Bang Lamung district raided a pub operating without a permit and opening beyond the 2am closing time and rounded up 15 customers who were tested positive for drugs early Thursday.

When the authorities arrived at about 3.30am, Dragon Man Club in Soi Pattaya Klang 12, tambon Nong Prue, was still open. Some 50 revellers were drinking alcohol and dancing to the music, with young men serving as bar hosts.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





