81-Year-Old German Man Killed in Pattaya Motorbike Crash









An 81-year-old German man crashed his motorbike while navigating a curve in Pattaya and passed away on Wednesday, February 15th.

The accident scene was a curve in Soi 14 in the Naklua sub-district of Banglamung district, Chonburi. Pattaya Police and Sawang Boriboon rescue services rushed there after receiving a report of the accident.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

