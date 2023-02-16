81-Year-Old German Man Killed in Pattaya Motorbike Crash

February 16, 2023 TN
Na Kluea in Banglamung District, Pattaya, Chonburi

Na Kluea in Banglamung District, Chonburi. Photo: baloun.




An 81-year-old German man crashed his motorbike while navigating a curve in Pattaya and passed away on Wednesday, February 15th.

The accident scene was a curve in Soi 14 in the Naklua sub-district of Banglamung district, Chonburi. Pattaya Police and Sawang Boriboon rescue services rushed there after receiving a report of the accident.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



