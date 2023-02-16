Stormy weather forecast for 12 northern provinces on Thursday and Friday









Twelve of Thailand’s northern provinces are advised to brace for thunderstorms and strong winds, with hailstorms in some areas, today (Thursday) and tomorrow, due to the westerly air current which is moving through the region, according to the Meteorological Department.

People living in these provinces are advised to avoid staying in open fields, under big trees or large billboards, while farmers are advised to protect their crops.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

