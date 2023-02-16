Two XBB.1.5 Omicron Cases Found in Thailand









BANGKOK (NNT) – Two cases of the new Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 has been found in Thailand. However, officials have confirmed that both patients have recovered and no one close to them has been infected.

Dr. Supakit Sirilak, Director General of the Department of Medical Sciences (DMS), has reported that officials have found that a Thai national and a foreigner were infected with the XBB.1.5. The patients have already recovered and none of their families or close friends have been reported to be infected with this subvariant.

