Debate targets Prayut’s kin

February 16, 2023 TN
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha in a recent photo at the government building in Bangkok

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha in a recent photo at the government building in Bangkok. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook




Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday denied allegations of nepotism after the opposition accused his nephew of being involved in bid rigging in state procurement projects.

Speaking during a general debate in parliament on Wednesday, Gen Prayut said: “For any accusations of irregularities, let the justice system take its course.”

Full story: Bangkok Post

Aekarach Sattaburuth
BANGKOK POST

