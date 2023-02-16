Debate targets Prayut’s kin
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday denied allegations of nepotism after the opposition accused his nephew of being involved in bid rigging in state procurement projects.
Speaking during a general debate in parliament on Wednesday, Gen Prayut said: “For any accusations of irregularities, let the justice system take its course.”
