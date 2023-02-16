Buddhist abbot’s visit to Islamic school sparks uproar

February 16, 2023 TN
Masjid Narathiwat Central Mosque

Narathiwat Central Mosque. Photo: Tossapon. CC BY-SA 3.0.




A recent visit to an Islamic education centre in Narathiwat by a local senior Buddhist monk, accompanied by a group of soldiers, has triggered uproar in the Muslim community in the deep south and was heavily criticised on the second day of the House debate against the Prayut government on Thursday morning.

Army officials, however, defended the visit, which they said was designed to help educate young Muslims on the history of the Thai national flag and patriotism.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Islamic School in Southern Thailand

Retired imam shot dead in Pattani

February 15, 2023 TN
Takua Pa District, Phang Nga

Tremors felt in Phang Nga after earthquake reports

February 13, 2023 TN
Hat Yai skyline

Six Hat Yai suspects who gunned down Malaysian man get death sentence

February 12, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Forest fire in Mae Hong Son province, Northern Thailand

Eight national parks and wildlife sanctuaries to be closed due to forest fires

February 16, 2023 TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Corolla Altis at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Ex-partner of internet idol nabbed at Suvarnabhumi Airport over scam

February 16, 2023 TN
Masjid Narathiwat Central Mosque

Buddhist abbot’s visit to Islamic school sparks uproar

February 16, 2023 TN
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha in a recent photo at the government building in Bangkok

Debate targets Prayut’s kin

February 16, 2023 TN
COVID-19 antigen test

Two XBB.1.5 Omicron Cases Found in Thailand

February 16, 2023 TN