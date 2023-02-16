Buddhist abbot’s visit to Islamic school sparks uproar









A recent visit to an Islamic education centre in Narathiwat by a local senior Buddhist monk, accompanied by a group of soldiers, has triggered uproar in the Muslim community in the deep south and was heavily criticised on the second day of the House debate against the Prayut government on Thursday morning.

Army officials, however, defended the visit, which they said was designed to help educate young Muslims on the history of the Thai national flag and patriotism.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

