Thailand confirms 300 baht entry fee for visitors as of June









The cabinet on Tuesday endorsed entry fees for international arrivals of 150 and 300 baht to start in June, except for one-day visitors, according to the tourism and sports minister.

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the 300-baht rate would apply to visitors who arrive by air and the 150-baht fee was for those entering the country via water and land transport.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Phusadee Arunmas

BANGKOK POST

