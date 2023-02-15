European Parliament bans the sale of combustion vehicles by 2035

The Porsche 911 E from the B series of the first generation which was introduced in 1969 were powered by flat-six engines with displacement between 2,0 and 2,4 litres. Photo: Jason Charles / flickr.









The European Parliament gave its green light on Tuesday to the inter-institutional agreement reached last autumn to make all new cars and vans sold in the EU “zero emission” from this year, which in practice means a ban on the marketing of combustion vehicles, including petrol, diesel and hybrids.

In a plenary session in Strasbourg on Tuesday, MEPs approved a deal with the European Council to revise carbon dioxide emission standards for new cars and vans, with 340 votes in favour, 279 against and 21 abstentions. This brings the car industry in line with the EU’s increased climate ambition.

In addition to this target for new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles by 2035, there will also be intermediate targets. One of these is the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by 2030: 55% for cars and 50% for vans compared to the 2021 level, and as an average for the EU’s new vehicle fleet as a whole.

The industry has not been taken unawares by this aim for 2035. “We were not surprised, we were already expecting this decision, which comes from the Commission, to be endorsed by the European Parliament. The industry has already been working for years on the assumption that no combustion vehicles could be marketed in 2035,” explains a member of a car dealers’ association.

“The work has been to accelerate the electrification of models by the brands so that the technology is ready for 2035. Many have set 2030 as a self-imposed deadline for the production of combustion vehicles. The industry itself has taken care of its own health and is somewhat ahead of that 2035 date,” he said.

Beyond these targets for 2030 and 2035, the regulation adopted on Tuesday also includes other key measures. One of these is that the Commission will present, by 2025 at the latest, a methodology for assessing and reporting data on the full life-cycle carbon dioxide emissions of cars and vans sold in the EU. Where appropriate, it will be accompanied by legislative proposals.

In addition, by December 2026 at the latest, the Commission will review the gap between emission limit values and actual fuel and energy consumption data, report on a methodology for adjusting manufacturers’ actual carbon dioxide emissions and propose appropriate monitoring measures. In addition, every two years, starting from the end of 2025, it will publish a report to assess progress in this regard.

This measure has generated widespread discontent among European users, who will be forced to buy electric vehicles with a very limited range, long recharging times, and expensive battery replacements of between 160,000 and 200,000 kilometres. For example, replacing a Tesla battery module costs between 5,000 and 7,000 dollars. In other words, the entire battery pack could cost as much as $26,603.

European drivers have also expressed concern about the price of electric vehicles, which are much more expensive than combustion vehicles, which will put many families off buying a car.

Sports car owners, on the other hand, see no incentive to buy an electric supercar, which feels far less sporty than today’s petrol-powered cars.

They also recalled that manufacturing vehicle batteries is an extremely polluting process and batteries are difficult to recycle, in addition to the shortage of lithium to make them.The world could face lithium shortages by 2025, the International Energy Agency (IEA) says.

