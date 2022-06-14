Taxis Granted Permission to Provide Meterless Services in Outer Provinces









BANGKOK (NNT) – As a service flexibility measure, taxis registered in Bangkok are now permitted to provide services outside of seven provinces without using meters.

Chirute Visalachitra, director-general of the Department of Land Transport (DLT), said the measure, which was published in the Royal Gazette, relaxes regulations for taxi services provided to customers outside Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Chachoengsao, Samut Sakon and Nakhon Pathom.

According to the DLT, taxi drivers and passengers traveling to or between destinations outside of these seven provinces are able to negotiate charges instead of using meters.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

