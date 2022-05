SURIN: The Chong Chom checkpoint on the border with Cambodia reopened on Friday, two years after it was closed by the arrival of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Surin governor Suwapong Kitipatpibul and Oddar Meanchey governor Pen Kosal opened the gate at 10.30am after a countdown at the border.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Nopparat Kingkaew

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts