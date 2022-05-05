Nonthaburi girl turns her pink house into a tourist attraction









Sometimes hobbies lead people to commit acts that for others seem unthinkable. For those who make them come true, it means being able to have what they have always dreamed of, especially when it comes to material goods. Having a home in a single color is one of those extravagances.

A young Thai woman has such a love for the pink color, especially neon, that she has turned her house in Nonthaburi into a tourist attraction because of its special characteristics.

The house is completely painted in the same pink color, both inside and outside, and is also equipped with pink accessories to match the environment.

This home located in the province of Nonthaburi, near Bangkok, already rose to fame in 2019 when it was published on social networks. This unique house makes clear the love of its owners for the color pink. The floor tiles are of the color, which, of course, match all the furniture inside.

As if that weren’t enough, people close to the home have seen the owner wearing all pink on several occasions, as well as a scooter of the same color parked outside.

-Thailand News (TN)

