A 46-year-old man wanted under an arrest warrant for robbery was shot dead in a gunfight with police in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district on Tuesday afternoon.

Police from Chaiyaphruek station surrounded a rented room in tambon Khlong Khoi of Pak Kret district around 4.30pm after learning that the suspect, Chalerm Bua-on, was inside.

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

