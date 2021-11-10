Rally Leaders Found Guilty of Opposing Constitutional Monarchy

Anti-government protest in front of the Government House in Bangkok on 14 October 2020. Photo: Milktea. CC BY-SA 4.0.









BANGKOK, Nov 10 (TNA) – The Constitutional Court found three anti-government demonstration leaders guilty of trying to overthrow the constitutional monarchy and ordered their movement to stop.

The ruling was for Arnon Nampa, Panupong Jadnok and Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul who are the leaders of the Ratsadon group. They led a demonstration at the Rangsit campus of Thammasat University on Aug 10, 2020, when the group announced 10 demands concerning the royal institution. The ruling responded to a complaint by Nathaporn Toprayoon.

