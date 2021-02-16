Bail Denied for September Rally Leaders





BANGKOK, Feb 16 (TNA) – The Appeal Court turned down a request for the temporary release of anti-government demonstration leaders Parit Chiwarak, Arnon Nampa and Somyot Phrueksakasemsuk who faced charges related to their rally last September.

The Court of First Instance earlier ordered their detention pending trial on 11 charges including lese majeste and sedition in relation to their rally at Thammasat University and Sanam Luang ground on Sept 19-20 last year. On Feb 12 it forwarded their repeated request for bail to the Appeal Court.

