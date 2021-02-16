February 16, 2021

New COVID-19 infections drop into double-digits with only 72 recorded on Tuesday

COVID-19 coronavirus testing at BNH Hospital, Bangkok

COVID-19 coronavirus testing at BNH Hospital, Bangkok.Photo: Courtesy of BNH Hospital / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) may consider easing restrictions in high-risk venues next Monday, as the situation gradually improves, with 72 new COVID-19 infections being recorded in Thailand today (Tuesday).

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said that, in Samut Sakhon province, which had been the hotbed of infections since mid-December, only 16 new cases were found today and the remaining 53 cases were found in other provinces, with no new infections in Bangkok.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

