February 16, 2021

Government considering 21-day quarantine for returnees from Africa

Vehicles at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal Building Departures Level

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is considering a longer mandatory quarantine for returnees arriving from Africa, in a bid to stem the spread of a fast-spreading variant of the novel coronavirus that was first detected in South Africa.

The South African variant, named “B1351”, requires closer monitoring as it is known to spread more quickly, which could worsen the outbreak in Thailand, said the CCSA’s assistant spokesperson, Apisamai Srirangson.

