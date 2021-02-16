Government considering 21-day quarantine for returnees from Africa1 min read
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is considering a longer mandatory quarantine for returnees arriving from Africa, in a bid to stem the spread of a fast-spreading variant of the novel coronavirus that was first detected in South Africa.
The South African variant, named “B1351”, requires closer monitoring as it is known to spread more quickly, which could worsen the outbreak in Thailand, said the CCSA’s assistant spokesperson, Apisamai Srirangson.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Mongkol Bangprapa,
Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST
1 thought on “Government considering 21-day quarantine for returnees from Africa”
this joke