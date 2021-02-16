Government considering 21-day quarantine for returnees from Africa





The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is considering a longer mandatory quarantine for returnees arriving from Africa, in a bid to stem the spread of a fast-spreading variant of the novel coronavirus that was first detected in South Africa.

The South African variant, named “B1351”, requires closer monitoring as it is known to spread more quickly, which could worsen the outbreak in Thailand, said the CCSA’s assistant spokesperson, Apisamai Srirangson.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa,

Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





Share this article

















