February 16, 2021

Suphan Buri warns Phuket after COVID-positive expat visits on holiday

Patong in Phuket

Aerial view of Patong in Phuket. Photo: Roma Neus.


PHUKET: The Suphan Buri Provincial Health Office today (Feb 16) released a timeline of a foreign man, 40, who lives in Suphan Buri and has now tested positive for COVID-19. The timeline shows that the man spent a week in Phuket, based in Patong, earlier this month.

The man travelled to Phuket from Suphan Buri in his own car, the Suphan Buri Provincial Health Office noted in its report.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

