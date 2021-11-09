Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Illegally Injected in Sa Kaeo may have been smuggled from Cambodia
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is claimed to have been administered to a man by a private clinic in Thailand’s eastern province of Sa Kaeo, is suspected to have been smuggled from Cambodia, said Dr. Praphas Pookduang, the provincial health chief of Sa Kaeo province, today (Tuesday).
The man, who did not identify himself, posted on his Facebook page, claiming he had paid 2,800 baht for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine jab at a clinic in Sa Kaeo province because he could not wait for the Moderna vaccine, not knowing when it would be available. The message was reposted by a Facebook page followed by 3.3 million users.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World