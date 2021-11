Houses on the banks of the Chao Phraya river. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.









BANGKOK, Nov 9 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reinforced its embankments and installed pumps along the Chao Phraya River to protect riverside communities from high tide overflow.

Suthathip Son-iam, deputy permanent secretary for BMA, said high tide caused flooding to communities outside permanent embankments near the Krung Thon Bridge in Bang Phlad district yesterday (Nov 8).

