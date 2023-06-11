Nurse Shortage at State-run Thai Hospitals Concerning

TN June 11, 2023 0
Thailand's universal healthcare system. Nurse monitoring a suspected COVID-19 coronavirus patient at Non Sung District Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

Thailand's universal healthcare system. Nurse monitoring a suspected COVID-19 coronavirus patient at Non Sung District Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat). Photo: Public Services International / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




The alarming rate of nurse resignations from state-run hospitals has prompted calls for the new government to implement more effective ways to retain as many nurses as possible within the country’s state-run healthcare system.

Thailand experiencing nurse shortages

Every year, approximately 10,000 new nurses graduate in Thailand, yet a staggering 7,000 of them leave their positions in state-run hospitals due to overwhelming workloads and insufficient compensation for overtime, as reported by the nurses’ union and Nurses Connect.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat with his followers.

Four complaints demanding dissolution of Move Forward party rejected

TN June 11, 2023 0
A canal or klong in Thailand

135km canal planned to ease central Thailand flooding

TN June 11, 2023 0
Pita Limjaroenrat, House of Representative member in Thailand Parliament, Future Forward Party.

Pita Limjaroenrat’s ambitions as prime minister face serious hurdle

TN June 11, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat with his followers.

Four complaints demanding dissolution of Move Forward party rejected

TN June 11, 2023 0
A canal or klong in Thailand

135km canal planned to ease central Thailand flooding

TN June 11, 2023 0
Pita Limjaroenrat, House of Representative member in Thailand Parliament, Future Forward Party.

Pita Limjaroenrat’s ambitions as prime minister face serious hurdle

TN June 11, 2023 0
Thailand's universal healthcare system. Nurse monitoring a suspected COVID-19 coronavirus patient at Non Sung District Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

Nurse Shortage at State-run Thai Hospitals Concerning

TN June 11, 2023 0
Suvarnabhumi Airport, view from passenger gateway to terminal 2

Soft opening of Suvarnabhumi’s SAT-1 terminal in September

TN June 11, 2023 0