Nurse Shortage at State-run Thai Hospitals Concerning









The alarming rate of nurse resignations from state-run hospitals has prompted calls for the new government to implement more effective ways to retain as many nurses as possible within the country’s state-run healthcare system.

Thailand experiencing nurse shortages

Every year, approximately 10,000 new nurses graduate in Thailand, yet a staggering 7,000 of them leave their positions in state-run hospitals due to overwhelming workloads and insufficient compensation for overtime, as reported by the nurses’ union and Nurses Connect.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

