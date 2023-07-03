Pheu Thai May Propose Prachachart Party Leader as House Speaker

TN July 3, 2023 0
Shirt with Pheu Thai Party logo

Detail of Weng Tojirakarn's shirt with the logo of Pheu Thai Party. Photo: KungDekZa.




BANGKOK, July 3 (TNA) – The Pheu Thai Party may nominate Prachachart Party leader Mr. Wan Muhamad Noor Matha as the compromise candidate for the House Speaker post, according to news reports.

Pheu Thai Leader Denies Rumours on House Speaker Post

Two coalition allies, the Pheu Thai party and the Move Forward party are still under negotiation to resolve the dispute over the House Speaker’s seat.

tna.mcot.net

TNA

