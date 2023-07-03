Thai Football President Steps Down Over Team’s Poor Performance

The Thammasat Stadium in Bangko

The Thammasat Stadium in Bangkok. Photo: www.thai-fussball.com.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Football Association of Thailand (FA Thailand) President Pol Gen Somyot Poompanmuang has announced his decision to step down, following the underwhelming performance of the U22 Thai national football team under his leadership.

Football Friendly Match between School Children and Elephants Held in Ayutthaya

This follows calls by Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, Chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT), for Somyot to take responsibility for the team’s poor showing.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

