Thai Football President Steps Down Over Team’s Poor Performance









BANGKOK (NNT) – Football Association of Thailand (FA Thailand) President Pol Gen Somyot Poompanmuang has announced his decision to step down, following the underwhelming performance of the U22 Thai national football team under his leadership.

This follows calls by Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, Chairman of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT), for Somyot to take responsibility for the team’s poor showing.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

