Body of Australian Man Found Floating in the Krabi Sea

TN July 3, 2023 0
Ao Nang beach in Ao Nang, Krabi

Ao Nang beach in Ao Nang, Krabi. Photo: kallerna. CC BY-SA 3.0.




The body of a 58-year-old Australian man was found floating in the sea at Ao Nang. The Ao Nang Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified by a staffer at the Hat Nopparat Thara Mu-Ko Phi Phi National Park about the shocking incident on Monday morning (July 3rd). A local fisherman first found the body.

Intoxicated British Man Arrested After Damaging a Local Resident’s Home in Koh Lanta, Krabi

They and the Krabi Marine Police arrived at the scene to find the male body. No wounds were found on him and police believe that the man had died at least six hours before his body was found.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

in Phatthalung Province

Phatthalung school girl overdoses after allegedly being bullied by classmates

TN June 26, 2023 0
Anoru, Mueang Pattani District, Southern Thailand

Complaint filed seeking probe into mock referendum on self-rule in Pattani

TN June 25, 2023 0
City of Songkhla

Songkhla police probe disappearance of sword from Prince Lop Buri Ramet statue

TN June 22, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Pattaya beach, soi 13-1

Foreigner Injured When a Large Tree Suddenly Falls In Pattaya

TN July 3, 2023 0
A mural in Phang-Nga Road in Old Phuket Town

Minivan Driver Allegedly Threatens Foreign Passenger with Iron Bar in Phuket Old Town

TN July 3, 2023 0
Ao Nang beach in Ao Nang, Krabi

Body of Australian Man Found Floating in the Krabi Sea

TN July 3, 2023 0
Parliament, meeting at the National Legislative Assembly

Move Forward, Pheu Thai endorse veteran politician Wan Muhamad for House speaker

TN July 3, 2023 0
Hospital bed in Thailand

Government hospitals in Thailand in search of more doctors

TN July 3, 2023 0