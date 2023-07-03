Body of Australian Man Found Floating in the Krabi Sea









The body of a 58-year-old Australian man was found floating in the sea at Ao Nang. The Ao Nang Police told the Phuket Express that they were notified by a staffer at the Hat Nopparat Thara Mu-Ko Phi Phi National Park about the shocking incident on Monday morning (July 3rd). A local fisherman first found the body.

They and the Krabi Marine Police arrived at the scene to find the male body. No wounds were found on him and police believe that the man had died at least six hours before his body was found.

