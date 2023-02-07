More than 50,000 Tourists Join in Full Moon Party in Koh Phangan









The Full Moon party was mainly run after midnight (February 6th) and was at the Rin Beach in Baan Tai. Rooms were fully booked and restaurants were full of customers. Speedboats were dropping passengers at Samui Pier and Phangan Pier from night until morning.

Mr. Wijarn Junthawijit, the Koh Phangan District Chief told Thai media, “This Full Moon party was busier than last month. Meanwhile the Samui and Koh Phangan Marine Office are taking care of safety to make sure that all passengers are wearing life jackets and boats are not overloaded. The Koh Phangan Police were also patrolling on the beach to prevent crimes.”

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





