More than 50,000 Tourists Join in Full Moon Party in Koh Phangan

February 7, 2023 TN
Full Moon Party Sign Haad Rin Beach in Koh Phangan

Full Moon Party Sign Haad Rin Beach in Koh Phangan, Surat Thani. Photo: Thomas Galvez / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




The Full Moon party was mainly run after midnight (February 6th) and was at the Rin Beach in Baan Tai. Rooms were fully booked and restaurants were full of customers. Speedboats were dropping passengers at Samui Pier and Phangan Pier from night until morning.

Mr. Wijarn Junthawijit, the Koh Phangan District Chief told Thai media, “This Full Moon party was busier than last month. Meanwhile the Samui and Koh Phangan Marine Office are taking care of safety to make sure that all passengers are wearing life jackets and boats are not overloaded. The Koh Phangan Police were also patrolling on the beach to prevent crimes.”

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



Criminal Court of Thailand in Chatuchak District, Bangkok

Court grants temporary release to two hunger strikers

February 7, 2023 TN
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at US-ASEAN Business Council

Thai PM Prayut Offers Condolences Over Losses in Turkey, Syria Quake

February 7, 2023 TN
