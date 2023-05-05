Young Polish Woman Dies in Motorbike Accident in Chalong, Phuket

A local rescue team reported they were notified of the accident on Thursday (May 4th) on the Chao Fa West Road in front of a housing estate in Chalong, Mueang Phuket.

They arrived at the scene to find the damaged motocross motorbike on the road. Nearby, they found the body of a female rider who was identified by the Chalong Police as a 33-year-old female Polish national (The Phuket Express is withholding her name pending embassy and family notification.) Her helmet that she was wearing was totally crushed as well as her head and body.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express

