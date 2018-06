The cabinet accepted in principle Tuesday a proposal to construct a double-track railway linking Tak and Nakhon Phanom as part of the transport routes under the East-West Economic Corridor.

Speaking after a mobile cabinet meeting in Nakhon Sawan, government spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said the proposed 902km railway development scheme would see Nakhon Sawan as a connecting point.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHATRUDEE THEPARAT

BANGKOK POST