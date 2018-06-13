Wanted: 1,000 World Cup ‘Pretties’ Sought by Police

BANGKOK — Police said Tuesday they are looking for more than 1,000 women for illegally promoting online gambling for the upcoming World Cup.

Deputy Police Chief Gen. Chalermkiat Sriworakan said warrants have been issued for more than 1,000 promotional models, known as pretties, featured in online gambling promotions for about as many websites. Police said they would identify the site operators and obtain court orders to shut them down.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Pravit Rojanaphruk

Khaosod English