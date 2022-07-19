Thai Women Warned against Spa Job Opportunities in UAE
BANGKOK, July 19 (TNA) – Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin warned Thai women not to be lured into forced prostitution by bogus job brokers who pretended to offer them spa jobs in the United Arab Emirates.
The minister said that there were many advertisements on Facebook inviting women to spa massage, marketing, personnel management and gambling website administration jobs in the UAE. Such advertisements offered high returns and payment for air fares and tourist and visit visas, he said.
