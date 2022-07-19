July 19, 2022

Private clinics to be allowed to prescribe Molnupiravir for COVID-19

4 hours ago TN
Preventive measure in a pharmacy in Thailand during COVID-19 pandemic

Preventive measure in a pharmaceutical shop in Thailand during COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: © ILO/Suwandee Nokpum / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




The Public Health Ministry plans to allow private clinics to purchase and prescribe the antiviral medication molnupiravir for Covid-19 patients, as private hospitals already do.

Health permanent secretary Kiattiphum Wongrajit said on Monday as the ministry has set a target to declare Covid-19 an endemic disease, it has distributed molnupiravir to private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients free of charge. Private hospitals could also purchase additional antiviral medication to treat patients.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Marijuana plant in Thailand

Opposition slams cannabis decriminalisation without proper controls

2 hours ago TN
Binary code

Thai police deny use of Pegasus spyware against anti-government elements

2 hours ago TN
COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Diagnostic

COVID Cases Spike After Long Holiday

4 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Shaikh Rashed Bin Hameed Mosque in Ajman, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Thai Women Warned against Spa Job Opportunities in UAE

2 hours ago TN
Marijuana plant in Thailand

Opposition slams cannabis decriminalisation without proper controls

2 hours ago TN
Binary code

Thai police deny use of Pegasus spyware against anti-government elements

2 hours ago TN
COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Diagnostic

COVID Cases Spike After Long Holiday

4 hours ago TN
Preventive measure in a pharmacy in Thailand during COVID-19 pandemic

Private clinics to be allowed to prescribe Molnupiravir for COVID-19

4 hours ago TN