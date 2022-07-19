Private clinics to be allowed to prescribe Molnupiravir for COVID-19
The Public Health Ministry plans to allow private clinics to purchase and prescribe the antiviral medication molnupiravir for Covid-19 patients, as private hospitals already do.
Health permanent secretary Kiattiphum Wongrajit said on Monday as the ministry has set a target to declare Covid-19 an endemic disease, it has distributed molnupiravir to private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients free of charge. Private hospitals could also purchase additional antiviral medication to treat patients.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS