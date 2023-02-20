Thai Authorities and Netflix to Create Thailand Travel Guide

February 20, 2023 TN
Netflix

Netflix. Image: Bryan Gosline. CC BY-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Thai authorities have partnered with Netflix to create an interactive travel guide for tourists to visit attractive locations in Thailand through films and shows on the streaming service.

Netflix is partnering with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), and the Creative Economy Agency (CEA) have come together to develop “Uncover Thailand: A Creative Travel Guide” – the first of its kind in the kingdom.

The guide will showcase some of Thailand’s breathtaking locations that have been featured in popular films and shows on Netflix.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



