Wheels stolen from parked cars at Khon Kaen university









KHON KAEN: A fish vendor from Nakhon Phanom has been arrested on charges of stealing wheels from cars parked at Khon Kaen University, provincial police chief Pol Maj Gen Noppakao Sommanas said on Monday.

Veerapong Labun, alias Dam Lormax, 32, from Tha Uthen district of Nakhon Phanom province, was taken into custody on Monday morning at a house in Khon Kaen township. Four stolen car wheels were found in his possession.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chakrapan Natanri

BANGKOK POST

