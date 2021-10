Twelve northeastern train services have been suspended after the tracks between Bamnet Narong and Chatturat stations in Chaiyaphum and Kud Chik and Khok Kruad stations in Nakhon Ratchasima were flooded.

State Railway of Thailand governor Nirut Maneephan said the suspensions were effective from Oct 18 until further notice.

