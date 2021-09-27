Evacuation alert for people living downstream of swollen reservoir in Nakhon Ratchasima









People living downstream of the Lam Chiang Krai reservoir, in Thailand’s north-eastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, have been advised to move their valuables to higher ground and to prepare for evacuation in case of sudden flooding.

Meanwhile, Royal Irrigation Department Deputy Director-General Thaweesak Thanadechophol denied press reports today (Monday) that the reservoir banks had collapsed, but he admitted that a small section of the earthen embankment under construction, about 15 metres wide, had caved in, allowing water from the swollen reservoir to flow downstream.

