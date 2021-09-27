Prayut visits Sukhothai to gauge flood situation









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister has visited Sukhothai province to seek a long-term solution to floods in the area, as citizens in many districts of Sukhothai are affected by floods whenever there is a long period of rainfall. Aside from Sukhothai, other provinces in the lower northern region also have a similar problem with recurring regional flooding.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-O-Cha along with General Anupong Paochinda, Minister of the Interior, and Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsuthin first visited Wang Yai subdistrict in Sri Samrong, where the area has been severely inundated for days while the water level has kept rising.

