  • September 27, 2021
Prayut visits Sukhothai to gauge flood situation

Prayut visits Sukhothai to inspect flood situation. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Prime Minister has visited Sukhothai province to seek a long-term solution to floods in the area, as citizens in many districts of Sukhothai are affected by floods whenever there is a long period of rainfall. Aside from Sukhothai, other provinces in the lower northern region also have a similar problem with recurring regional flooding.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-O-Cha along with General Anupong Paochinda, Minister of the Interior, and Justice Minister, Somsak Thepsuthin first visited Wang Yai subdistrict in Sri Samrong, where the area has been severely inundated for days while the water level has kept rising.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



