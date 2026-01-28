Thailand News

Two Tourists Killed in Separate Traffic Accidents in Thailand

BANGKOK – A Chinese and a Turkish tourist died in separate early morning traffic accidents in popular Thai destinations on Wednesday.

In Pattaya, 40-year-old Chinese national L. B. was fatally run over by a Mitsubishi Pajero SUV driven by his friend, T. H., 36, around 5 a.m. According to a witness, the two had dinner together and the driver was dropping L. B. off at his hotel. While reversing, T. H. reportedly did not see his friend, who was tying his shoelace behind the vehicle. L. B. sustained severe head injuries and a broken neck, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In Phuket, 23-year-old Turkish national Y. A. was killed after his motorcycle collided with a van on Patak Road in Muang district just after midnight. The 58-year-old van driver, identified as Wit, stated that the tourist rode directly from his hotel onto the road and turned right before the impact.

Police in both locations are reviewing CCTV footage as part of their investigations into the accidents.

-Thailand News (TN)

