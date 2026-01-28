Thailand News

Foreigner Filmed Naked on Pattaya Beach, Sparking Public Concern

PATTAYA – A foreign man was filmed walking naked along a Pattaya beach, prompting a local resident to confront him and later share the footage online to highlight what she described as repeated inappropriate behavior.

Naked New Year’s Revelry Lands Norwegian Tourist in Custody in Udon Thani

The incident, which occurred near Soi Phra Tamnak 4, was recorded by a woman who said she was fishing when she noticed the man undressing as if to swim. After urging him to put on shorts out of respect for local norms, he responded with only a thumbs-up and continued walking. Ant then filmed him and posted the video, which quickly gained attention.

In her post, Ant emphasized the importance of respecting community standards and encouraged residents to speak up when encountering such conduct. She added that local fishermen had seen the same man behaving similarly on previous occasions.

This case follows other recent reports of public indecency in Pattaya. Earlier this month, a Norwegian tourist was seen walking nude on the beach while under the influence, and a British tourist and a Thai woman were arrested for engaging in a sexual act in public, which they later attributed to intoxication.

British Tourist and Thai Woman Arrested for Public Indecency on Pattaya Beach

Under Thai law, public indecency is a criminal offense under Section 388 of the Criminal Code, punishable by fines of up to 5,000 baht. Authorities continue to remind visitors to adhere to local laws and cultural norms to maintain public order and respect.

-Thailand News (TN)

