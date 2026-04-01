Village Headman Shot Dead in Pattani

PATTANI — A village headman was shot and killed in Sai Buri district early Wednesday morning while traveling to a mosque to attend prayers, in the latest violent incident to strike Thailand’s restive southern border region.

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The attack occurred while Reeya Salae, headman of village Moo 3 in tambon Buerae, was riding his motorcycle from his home to Bango Yuering mosque in the same village, police said. Officers were alerted to the incident at approximately 5:40am.

An unknown number of assailants opened fire with unidentified firearms, striking him in the head. He was rushed to Sai Buri Crown Prince Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigation Underway

Police are investigating the motive for the killing, including whether it is linked to ongoing unrest in the southern border province or stems from personal conflict. The region has been plagued by a long-running insurgency, with separatist groups frequently targeting government officials, security personnel, and village leaders perceived as representing the state.

PATTANI – A village headman was shot and killed in Sai Buri district early on Wednesday morning while travelling to a mosque to attend prayers. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/dBmPZ8bqaX — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) April 1, 2026

Pattern of Violence

The shooting follows a deadly ambush in neighboring Narathiwat province earlier this week, where an assistant district chief and a woman were killed by gunmen in Ja-nae district. That incident was part of a wave of coordinated attacks that also included arson and bombings.

Village headmen, who serve as local government representatives and often act as intermediaries between state authorities and communities, have frequently been targeted in the insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives since escalating in 2004. The attacks underscore the persistent security challenges facing residents and officials in Thailand’s southernmost provinces, where violence remains a daily reality despite ongoing peace efforts.

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For the community of Buerae, the loss of their village headman — a local leader killed on his way to morning prayers — is yet another chapter in a decades-long conflict that has shown few signs of resolution.

-Thailand News (TN)