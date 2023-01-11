Pattaya Police Continue Raids on Venues Allegedly Violating Legal Closing Times

Pattaya police continued to wage war against entertainment venues that allegedly opened past the legal closing time of 2 AM.

Law enforcement officials led by Banglamung district chief Mr. Phisit Sirisawatdinukul went on a tour around Pattaya at 3:30 AM this morning, January 11th, to maintain the peace and ensure all venues were compliant with the legal closing hours.

