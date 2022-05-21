Two policemen transferred for allegedly assaulting 3 teens in Nakhon Pathom









Two police officers in Nakhon Pathom province were transferred to “inactive posts” yesterday (Friday) at the operations centre of Nakhon Pathom provincial police office, pending an investigation into an incident in which they are accused of assaulting three youths.

The incident took place late at night of April 30th, in front of the Prueksa Ville 44 housing estate on Borommaratchachonnani Road in Sam Phran district.

