May 21, 2022

Two policemen transferred for allegedly assaulting 3 teens in Nakhon Pathom

7 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police Isuzu D-Max Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Royal Thai Police Isuzu D-Max Pickup . Photo: Thai Police Vehicles / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Two police officers in Nakhon Pathom province were transferred to “inactive posts” yesterday (Friday) at the operations centre of Nakhon Pathom provincial police office, pending an investigation into an incident in which they are accused of assaulting three youths.

The incident took place late at night of April 30th, in front of the Prueksa Ville 44 housing estate on Borommaratchachonnani Road in Sam Phran district.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Children from a school in Korat eating

Pizza and BBQ chicken school lunch in Uthai Thani praised on social media

3 days ago TN
Village on the Ping River in Tak Province

Trays of Gold Ornaments Found in Ping River after Big Robbery in Tak

3 days ago TN
Chiang Saen Checkpoint Thailand-Laos Border Crossing

Chiang Rai to Reopen Its Border Checkpoints with Laos on May 18

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Firefighters extinguishing a fire

Fire guts paint factory in Chon Buri

7 hours ago TN
Royal Thai Police Isuzu D-Max Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Two policemen transferred for allegedly assaulting 3 teens in Nakhon Pathom

7 hours ago TN
Street in Pattaya, Thailand

Pubs, Bars, Karaokes to Reopen on June 1

7 hours ago TN
Victory Monument in Bangkok.

Sales of Alcoholic Beverages Banned During Bangkok and Pattaya Elections

7 hours ago TN
Toyota Commuter 3.0 Khon Kaen Hospital Ambulance in Khon Kaen Vocational College

Six hurt in ambulance-pickup truck crash in Khon Kaen

8 hours ago TN