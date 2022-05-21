May 21, 2022

Pubs, Bars, Karaokes to Reopen on June 1

Street in Pattaya, Thailand

Street in Pattaya, Thailand. Photo: Youtube.




BANGKOK, May 20 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration allows entertainment venues including pubs, bars and karaoke shops to reopen on June 1 and will end the Thailand Pass registration for Thai people simultaneously.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said CCSA allowed entertainment places to reopen on June 1 on the condition that service providers will conduct antigen tests every week or when they have suspicious symptoms or infection risks.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

