Pubs, Bars, Karaokes to Reopen on June 1
BANGKOK, May 20 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration allows entertainment venues including pubs, bars and karaoke shops to reopen on June 1 and will end the Thailand Pass registration for Thai people simultaneously.
Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said CCSA allowed entertainment places to reopen on June 1 on the condition that service providers will conduct antigen tests every week or when they have suspicious symptoms or infection risks.
TNA