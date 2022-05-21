Pubs, Bars, Karaokes to Reopen on June 1









BANGKOK, May 20 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration allows entertainment venues including pubs, bars and karaoke shops to reopen on June 1 and will end the Thailand Pass registration for Thai people simultaneously.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said CCSA allowed entertainment places to reopen on June 1 on the condition that service providers will conduct antigen tests every week or when they have suspicious symptoms or infection risks.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





