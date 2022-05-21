Fire guts paint factory in Chon Buri









Two employees suffered burns, one seriously, when a fire broke out at an industrial paint and thinner factory in Muang district of Chon Buri on Saturday afternoon.

The fire started at around 2.30pm at the Karawa (Thailand) Co plant inside the Amata City industrial estate in tambon Hua Lo, said Pol Capt Suchaiyot Chuaykaew, deputy investigation chief at the Don Hua Lo police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

