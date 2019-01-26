Man found hanged at Korat downtown pedestrian bridge

A Buri Ram man was found hanged at a pedestrian bridge in the heart of Nakhon Ratchasima’s Muang district early on Saturday, police said.
The man was identified as Kriangsak Udomsup, 29, a resident of Buri Ram’s Lam Plaimat district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
