Klang Plaza Korat

Klang Plaza Department Store in Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo: Paul Hewitt.

Isan

Man found hanged at Korat downtown pedestrian bridge

By TN / January 26, 2019

A Buri Ram man was found hanged at a pedestrian bridge in the heart of Nakhon Ratchasima’s Muang district early on Saturday, police said.

The man was identified as Kriangsak Udomsup, 29, a resident of Buri Ram’s Lam Plaimat district.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

