542 foreigners arrested in latest weekly crackdown

By TN / November 16, 2018

Police searched 262 locations around the country on Thursday and arrested 542 foreigners who have been living in Thailand illegally and/or committed criminal offences.

Pol Col Nithithorn Jintakanon, acting traffic police chief, held a press conference at 2.30am on Friday at the car park of the RCA (Royal City Avenue) entertainment complex near New Phetchaburi Road, Bangkok, to announce the results of the 25th Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner.

