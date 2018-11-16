542 foreigners arrested in latest weekly crackdown





Police searched 262 locations around the country on Thursday and arrested 542 foreigners who have been living in Thailand illegally and/or committed criminal offences.

Pol Col Nithithorn Jintakanon, acting traffic police chief, held a press conference at 2.30am on Friday at the car park of the RCA (Royal City Avenue) entertainment complex near New Phetchaburi Road, Bangkok, to announce the results of the 25th Operation X-Ray Outlaw Foreigner.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



