Police Bust Drug Ring Using Nightclub Receptionists as Pushers





BANGKOK, Nov 14 (TNA) – A drug gang using nightlife venue staff as pushers has been busted with over 500 million baht circulating among the members.

Thai police on Wednesday raided 25 locations nationwide targeting the drug ring called “PR Ngern Larn” or “PR Million Baht” for the fact they used bar and nightclub receptionists (known as PR among Thais) to push and distribute drugs.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



